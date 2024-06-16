Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $36,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,393 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

