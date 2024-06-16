Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $162,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $10,678,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bumble by 800.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bumble by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.73. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.