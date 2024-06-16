Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

