Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,055,551,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,055,551,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock worth $1,143,680,180. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $175.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $182.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

