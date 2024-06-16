Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after buying an additional 249,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.