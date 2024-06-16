Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NJR stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

