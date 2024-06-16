Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of PB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

