Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSE BOOT opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

