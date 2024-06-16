Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

