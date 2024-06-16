Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 354 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $432.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.63 and a 200 day moving average of $451.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

