Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 99 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

ODFL stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

