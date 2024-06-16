Neo Ivy Capital Management Reduces Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,790,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.