Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $160,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.