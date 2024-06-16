Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $176,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HP opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

