Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $200,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.5 %

HAL stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

