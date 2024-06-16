Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Bruker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Bruker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.