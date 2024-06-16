Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $9,756,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $4,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

