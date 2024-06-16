Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 8.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

