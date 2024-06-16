Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

