Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Toro by 5,261.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.