Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after purchasing an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,045. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

