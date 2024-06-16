Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 514,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

