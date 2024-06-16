Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.32 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. In related news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Insiders bought 90,075 shares of company stock valued at $552,208 over the last 90 days. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

