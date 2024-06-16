Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 12.7 %

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. In other news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,075 shares of company stock worth $552,208. 21.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

