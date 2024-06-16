Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Up 14%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.41. Approximately 97,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 78,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEO

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,075 shares of company stock valued at $552,208. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.