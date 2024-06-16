Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neonode Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.76. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

