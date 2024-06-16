NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 5.8%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 190,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 635,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $10,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after buying an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 168.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 171,082 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

