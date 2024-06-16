Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

