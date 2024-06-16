NICE Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NICE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average is $216.57. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
