NICE Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NICE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average is $216.57. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

