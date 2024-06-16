NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

