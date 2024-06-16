NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

