Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.32

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $9.78. Nikon shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 3,376 shares trading hands.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.29 million. Research analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

