Northcoast Research Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

