Northland Securities Increases Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target to $30.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s current price.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

NYSE:MEC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.87. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.