Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,504 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJH stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

