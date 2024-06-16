Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

