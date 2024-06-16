Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $111.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.