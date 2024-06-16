Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

