Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

