NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.17. NuScale Power shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 443,729 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

