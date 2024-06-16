Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Nuvalent makes up 4.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $214,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420 in the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

