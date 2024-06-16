NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.75. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00. Also, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,094,560 shares of company stock valued at $76,210,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.