NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVR were worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,602.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,623.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,385.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.