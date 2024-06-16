ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.24

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 15166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

