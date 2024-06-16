Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Buys $37,720.20 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,735 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $13,401.50.
- On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,220.50.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31.
- On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance
OPAD opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
