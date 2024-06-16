Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Buys $37,720.20 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,735 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $13,401.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

OPAD opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPAD

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.