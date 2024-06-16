Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,557,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 965,665 shares.The stock last traded at $87.61 and had previously closed at $85.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

