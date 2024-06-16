Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNAC. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

RNAC opened at $27.29 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

