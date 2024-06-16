ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 16,189 shares.The stock last traded at $107.35 and had previously closed at $107.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

