OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Shalabh Chandra Sells 676 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

OSIS stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

