PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $15.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $11.46 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

